Vaani shares a 'unique' message



Vaani Kapoor has been flooring her fans with stunning selfies and pictures of sunsets. However, she rarely gives much details about the pictures and prefers to put up cryptic posts and messages. In the latest picture that she put up of herself, she looks striking in the classic white-and-denim look.





Keeping her make-up to minimum and hair loose with a few strands tied behind, the already-svelte actress seems to have lost even more weight. Her message with this picture is: "We're Similar in so many ways yet so unique (sic)." Laying low'.







Contrary to her pattern of doing one project, the actress, this time, has been busy shooting for two films - Bell Bottom' and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. And she seems to have enjoyed shooting for them, which is evident from the pictures she has been sharing from the sets of the films.







Bell Bottom, which was shot in Scotland, has earned the distinction of being the first Bollywood film to start and finish its shooting during the pandemic. It's also Vaani's first collaboration with Akshay Kumar.



