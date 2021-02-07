Shraddha on the power of 'shunya'



Actor Shraddha Kapoor, who has been speaking about spirituality and shunya (the power of zero) through her social media posts on Friday, gave an insight into her understanding of 'shunya'. The 'Ek Villain' actor shared a video of herself on Instagram, where she can be seen speaking about the concept and how it matters to her. The video sees Shraddha dressed in a shirt that has the power of shunya written over it.





The actor says the term is 'the ultimate achievement'. "Hi everyone, you may have read my last posts, so I thought I will tell you what shunya or zero really means to me. Shunya or zero to me is the ultimate number and the ultimate achievement", the actor said. ''Attaining a state of zero is returning to our original state, where we are full of positivity, purity and goodness, zero worries, zero stress, just a state of calm", the actor added. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha will be next seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's yet untitled romantic drama.





