Athiya deals with her feelings like this



Athiya Shetty has been wowing her followers on social media with her stylish selfies. In fact, rumoured beau, cricketer KL Rahul was also seen appreciating her pictures with heart-eyed emojis. After indulging the fashionista in her with selfies, her latest post shows her doing the very thing that's un-fashionista like. The actress can be seen taking a huge bite of a chocolate donut, which she has captioned as: "eating my feelings awayyy (sic)."





The actress was recently in the news when she was spotted having dinner with KL Rahul and his friends, which included Rahul's sister Bhavana, cricketer Robin Uthappa, his wife Shheethal and cricketer Sinan Khadir. The pictures were posted by Shheethal on her Instagram account. She wrote: "I'v grown up having the most amazing friends who have been my family from the very beginning and so blessed to have that family growing at every stage of life" Athiya responded with a heart emoji.





