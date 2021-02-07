I want my wedding to be personal: Evelyn

Evelyn Sharma



Actress-model Evelyn Sharma, who got engaged to Australia-based Dr Tushaan Bhindi in 2019, has been spending some quality time with her fiance in Sydney. The 'Main Tera Hero' actress keeps posting adorable pictures with Tushaan on her social media handle. The couple recently became pet parents to a cute puppy.It's the season of weddings and many celebs have recently tied the knot. The latest to join the club is Evelyn's co-star Varun Dhawan, who got married to his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal.







When asked about her wedding plans, she replies, "Tushaan and I had planned a big fat Indian wedding in India. Thanks to the pandemic, we reevaluated what is truly important to us which is simply the two of us, our vows, and our close family and friends. Our perfect wedding now is intimate and personal and hopefully will be very soon!"





The actress says, once the pandemic restrictions are relaxed and it is safer to celebrate, the couple plans to throw a party in India, too. "Once the world is more accessible again, we will still throw a big fat wedding party in India and wish for all of our friends and family from around the world to be a part of it. I've started planning my outfits and main wedding dress, and I can tell you this much: It's going to be upcycled and stunning!"Evelyn said yes to boyfriend Tushaan when he popped the question at the Sydney Harbour Bridge.







While she never fails to amaze everyone with her impeccable style sense, Evelyn believes in living sustainable living and is a big advocate for minimalistic fashion. Sharing her fashion mantra, she says, "A simple black dress is a must because you can never go wrong with it and always looks elegant. A flowy floral dress for my daytime outings and brunches and a good pair of denim pants. For me, these are my essentials, and I can restyle and re-wear them in many different ways and on many different occasions."

