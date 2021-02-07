"Healthy competition helps me set the benchmark higher": Ananya Panday



Budding star Ananya Panday started her career only in 2019, but she has already bagged quite a few films and several ad-films. The talented actor considers finding a fan-base in such a short time is motivational rather than a matter of pressure and is okay with healthy competition with others in the industry.





Speaking to an entertainment portal the star kid said healthy competition can be motivating as well. Ananya is all praise for her contemporaries as she admits she was really excited watching 'Coolie No 1' (2020), and also told Sara Ali Khan that she looked great in all the songs of the film. The actress she and Sara love to jam to each other's music. When others doing well, she gets motivated and it helps her set the benchmark higher.





Ananya was launched by Karan Johar in 2019 opposite Tiger Shroff in 'Student Of The Year 2'. Since then, actor Chunky Pandey's 22-years-old daughter has been on a dream run. She was last seen in 'Khaali Peeli' opposite Ishaan Khatter. Up next for the actress is Vijay Deverakonda starrer 'Liger' and Shakun Batra's untitled next. With so much already happening in her fledgling career, what would be her dream role? The talented actress recently revealed that she wants to try something in hardcore action now.

