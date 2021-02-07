South Indian actor Kabir to act with Jalil



South Indian actor Kabir Duhan Singh is ready to show off his villainous skills with none other than Dhallywood's popular actor, Ananta Jalil. According to Times of India, the actor revealed in an interview that he is going to play an antagonist role in Ananta Jalil's latest movie, Netri - The Leader. While talking in this regard Kabir Duhan said, "The film is titled Netri - The Leader. It is a Bangladeshi and Turkish film, which will also be released in Iranian.







We will be filming around 95 per cent of the film in Turkey, while we also have a couple of days of shoot in Dhaka. I will play the antagonist in the film as a terrorist who runs a cartel that is into illegal activities. I will be sporting facial fuzz for my character. We have a lot of action sequences and I am looking forward to that, as I love this kind of cinemas."







Earlier on, Kabir Duhan Singh confirmed the news about joining a Bangladeshi movie project but didn't disclose the name of the movie on his Twitter post on Tuesday. Ananta Jalil announced the name of his movie Netri -The Leader during the Mahurat of Iftakar Chowdhury's movie Mukti on December 7, 2020. Starring Ananta and Barsha in lead roles, Netri- The Leader is a Bangladesh-Turkey co-production movie.

