West End High School cricket festival held



The day-long West End High School cricket festival arranged by West End High School 2006 batch was held amid festive mood and fanfare at Shahid Haji Abdul Alim Playground at Lalbagh in the capital on Friday.Attorney General (AG) AM Amin Uddin inaugurated the daylong cricket carnival as chief guest by releasing pigeons.





Dhaka-7 MP Haji Mohammad Selim alongside General Secretary of Dhaka South Awami League AlhajHumayunKabir, Dhaka South City councilor Md Hasibur Rahman Manik, DSCC ward no 23councillor Md Mokbul Hossain, DSCC ward no 25councillorAnwar Iqbal, DSCC ward no 24 councillor Mokaddes Hossain Zahid also attend the inauguration ceremony as special guest. The opening ceremony was presided by Haji Delwar Hossain, President of West End High School management committee.







Total eight teams took part in an 8-over knockout tournament where West End Dynamic clinched the title with an exciting 12-run triumph over West End Challengers in the final under the lights. "I witnessed and proudly enjoyed a beautiful cricket tournament. This is such a fine get-together. It was nice to see that some renowned persons were present in the opening ceremony.







Our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a sports lover. With her support Bangladesh cricket team is now a big name in world cricket. Shahid Haji Abdul Alim Playground is looking such a beautiful playground after its construction. We are optimistic the playground will host the upcoming Mayor Cup Cricket Tournament." Arun Kanti Biswas, acting Head Master of West End High School said.





After plenty of sixes, fours and exciting finishes in the league stage, the action shifted into semifinals under the lights where West End Challengers and West End Dynamic clinched the final spot after beating their respective opponents in the semifinals. Thousands of local crowd witnessed the cricket tournament and cheered their favourite teams.













