BCL Football kicks off today



The Bangladesh Championship League (BCL) begins from today at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur with one match billed for the opening day.





On the day, NoFeL Sporting Club take on Uttara Football Club that kicks off at 3 pm. Bangladesh Football Federation senior vice president and professional league management committee's chairman Abdus Salam Murshedy MP is expected to inaugurate the league as the chief guest.





A total of twelve renowned clubs are taking part in the league. The twelve clubs are NoFeL Sporting Club, Farashganj Sporting Club, Victoria Sporting Club, Agrani Bank Limited Sports Club, Fakirerpool Youngmen's Club, Dhaka City Football Club, Wari Club, Dhaka Swadhinota Krira Sangha, Karwan Bazar Pragati Sangha, Dhaka Wanderers Club, Fortis FC Limited and Uttara Football Club.

Leave Your Comments