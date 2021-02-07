Tigers sniff victory in Chattogram

Bangladesh Test skipper Mominul Haque celebrates after scoring his 10th Test ton against West Indies on day four of the first Test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday. -BCB



Captain Mominul smashed a record century as Bangladesh sniffed a victory against West Indies after a solid show on both batting and bowling on day four of the first Test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday.







Mominul scored 115 off 182, laced with 10 boundaries. This is Mominul's 10th century and highest by Bangladesh batsman, eclipsing opener Tamim Iqbal's nine tons, helped the side set an improbable target of 395 for West Indies. By doing so, Mominul also reached the 3000 runs milestone as the fifth Bangladeshi batsman, after Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan and Habibul Bashar Sumon.





At the end of the day, the visitors reached 110-3, with two debutants Kyle Mayers (37) and Nkrumah Bonner (15) in the batting. Mehidy Hasan Miraz who had figures of 3-52 at stumps, had taken all the three fallen wickets. Resuming the day on 47-3, Bangladesh declared their second innings on 223-8 with Liton Das playing an important role alongside the captain when Bangladesh was in turmoil following the early departure of Mushfiqur Rahim. Liton Das struck 69 off 112 with five boundaries and shared 133 for the fifth wicket stand with Mominul to keep the visitors at bay.





West Indies got a glimmer of hope when off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall struck early, dismissing overnight batsman Mushfiqur Rahim for 18. Mushfiqur reviewed the decision in vain. With the ball keeping low, Mominul and Liton had to be watchful early in their innings. West Indies bowlers also kept the things tight. But Mominul broke the shackle, by being harsh on the spinners, employing some intriguing sweep shots around the wicket.





Liton played a second fiddle to the captain but once he got the eye in, he also dispatched Caribbean bowlers with ease. Mominul completed his 10th century off 173 balls, pushing the ball towards cover for a quick single. The century is also his seventh in the Chattogram venue. Mominul 115 off 182 included 10 boundaries. Both Mominul and Liton Das fell in the space of five balls in a bid to accelerate the scoreboard. Shortly after that Bangladesh declared the innings to give them enough time for ensuring the victory. Cornwall and left arm spinner Jomel Warrican grabbed three wickets each.





Chasing the target of 395, West Indies openers-captain Kraigg Brathwaite (20) and John Campbell (23) made a sedate start, before both of them threw it away. Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz who scored century in Bangladesh's first innings, got both of them in consecutive overs, with Campbell playing an ill-judged sweep while Brathwaite played one at hard hands.





Miraz then claimed the wicket of Shayne Moseley for 12 to leave West Indies 59-3. Just as it looked Bangladesh closed in on victory, Nkrumah Bonner and Kyle Mayers resisted and put on 51-run in an unbroken fourth wicket stand. They in fact kept Bangladesh frustrated all through the last hour when the hosts were searching for a wicket to expose the tail of West Indies.





Bangladesh: First innings: 430/10 in 150.2 overs (Miraz 103, Shakib 68, Shadman 59; Warrican 4/133, Cornwall 2/114, Bonner 1/16) 2nd innings: 223/8 dec. in 67.5 overs (Mominul 115, Liton 69, Mushfiqur 18; Warrican 3/57, Cornwall 3/81, Gabriel 2/37) West Indies: First innings: 259/10 in 96.1 overs (Brathwaite 76, Blackwood 68, Joshua 42; Miraz 4/58, Mustafizur 2/46, Nayeem 2/54). 2nd innings: 110/3 in 40 overs (Mayers 37*, Campbell 23, Brathwaite 20; Miraz 3/52) Bangladesh need seven wickets to win while Windies need 285 runs



Leave Your Comments