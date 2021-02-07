US to drop Houthi terrorist designation



The United States intends to revoke the Houthi movement's terrorist designation in response to Yemen's humanitarian crisis, reversing one of the Trump administration's most criticized last-minute decisions. The move, confirmed by a State Department official on Friday, came a day after President Joe Biden declared a halt to US support for the Saudi Arabia-led military campaign in Yemen, which is widely seen as a proxy conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran.





"Our action is due entirely to the humanitarian consequences of this last-minute designation from the prior administration, which the United Nations and humanitarian organizations have since made clear would accelerate the world's worst humanitarian crisis," the official said.Houthi official Mohammed Ali al-Houthi on Saturday told Al Mayadeen TV that the group had heard the US administration's recent statements on Yemen, but had yet to see anything happen.







