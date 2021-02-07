Smart rice puff vendor leaving Dhaka



Julhas Howladar sells jhalmuri (hot rice puff) in the capital. He earlier on used to put on a lungi while selling jhalmuri. Later on he started putting on shirts and trousers and thus he came to be known as a "smart jhalmuriwala". Julhas Howladar dreams that someday Bangladesh would become similar to Singapore like Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina once said.







However, Julhas Howladar has decided to leave Dhaka forever being unable to keep up with the high living costs in Dhaka city. Moreover, he is not being able to spend enough money for his son's medical treatment. That's why he is going to move away from Dhaka.Julhas Howladar sells rice puff in front of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in the capital's Shahbagh. There is a portrait of father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and a photocopy of Julhas Howladar's father's freedom fighter certificate kept close to his rice puff sack.







Julhas Howladar is often found wearing a clean shirt, trousers, a wristwatch, a tie, black shoes and a mobile phone and a pen in his pockets. Julhas Howladar (45) has become viral on social networks for his smart appearance.Julhas Howladar was born on 1st May 1975 at Damudda upazila of Shariatpur district. He lives in a small rented house with his wife and three children behind Bashundhara City Shopping Mall. His father Taslim Howladar was a freedom fighter. According to Julhas Howladar, his father was killed by collaborators after the country's independence.





Julhas Howladar's family was immersed in poverty when he was born. He grew up in poverty too. After doing some odd jobs, finally he started selling jhalmuri in Dhaka.Julhas Howladar talked about serving his jhalmuri to the Prime Minister one day while speaking to news agencies. He holds Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in high esteem.





Julhas Howladar said that his business is going through a downtrend due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Most people nowadays do not eat jhalmuri in the open space fearing Covid 19 infections. Julhas Howladar stated that he would sell jhalmuri, if possible, after going back to his village home. He will be able to cultivate vegetables and catch fish in his village, he further said.





