United Nations team emerges champion

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen hands over the trophy to the champion UN team of the first Bangabandhu Diplomatic Cup Tennis Tournament at the state guest house 'Meghna' in the city on Saturday. -AA



In the first Bangabandhu Diplomatic Cup Tennis Tournament organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs marking Bangabandhu's birth centenary, the United Nations (UN) team has become champion while Swedish Embassy team emerged runners up.





Diplomats stationed in Dhaka from Bhutan, Sweden, Turkey, European Union, United Nations and diplomats of the foreign ministry of Bangladesh took part in the tournament started on January 30 at the state guest house Meghna. Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen distributed prizes among the winning and runners up teams in the closing and prize giving ceremony of the tournament on Saturday.





Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Diplomatic Corps Dean Reverend George Korcherry were present at the function as special guests. Representatives from different embassies and high officials of the foreign ministry were also present, among others, on the occasion. Foreign Minister Dr Momen said, "It has once again proved during the pandemic that it is necessary to enhance mutual cooperation and partnership among countries and organizations."Though eight teams took part in the tournament due to the pandemic, diplomats from more countries will participate in future, he hoped.









Leave Your Comments