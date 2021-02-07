Genie potatoes in market



A farmer sells black potatoes in the capital's Manik Miah Avenue on every Friday and Saturday which he has named "genie potatoes". This particular variety of potatoes has not been yet enlisted by Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute or Department of Agriculture Extension.





One customer who bought these potatoes has told media that these potatoes are black both inside and outside. Dr Bimal Chandra Kundu, Chief Scientific Officer of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute has remarked that actually this potato is not black. Rather it is dark brown inside, he further said. Agriculturists are doing trials of such potatoes importing germ plasma from the United States of America and Australia to produce this type of potatoes in Bangladesh.





Dr Bimal Chandra Kundu informed that there is a high magnitude of anthocyanin inside this potato which is why it looks black or dark brown. These potatoes are rich in antioxidant components which keep human body in good shape, Dr Bimal Chandra Kundu further said. These potatoes can be used for making salad, he added.







Potatoes are ranked in the third rung after rice and wheat in Bangladesh. At present nearly 95 lakh metric tons of potatoes are produced in Bangladesh every year. Bangladesh exports potatoes to some foreign countries such as Russia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Singapore and some other destinations.

