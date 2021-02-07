Hefazat threatens Mayor Ivy



Hefazat-e-Islam Nayebe Ameer Maulana Abdul Awal has threatened that if Mayor Selina Hayat Ivy moves to demolish the DIT Mosque in Narayanganj city, she will be buried there. Maulana Awal, khatib of DIT Jame Mosque, came up with the threat while delivering Juma sermons on Friday. The Hefazat leader said, "There was a madrasa under a mosque beside Masdair graveyard. She (Mayor Ivy) demolished the madrasa with an assurance to rebuild it with her own funds. But nothing has happened."





"We have recently learnt that she sent her men to demolish Bage Jannat Mosque and Madrasa. Later, she announced to build a park there claiming the land belongs to the city corporation," he added. "Now we have learnt that a flyover will be built in front of DIT Mosque and visitors of Sheikh Russel Park will move through the mosque. Now she (Mayor Ivy) has targeted to grab the mosque" further said Mowlana Awal. Mayor Ivy said, "A communal force is trying to destroy peace and harmony in Narayanganj. They are hatching conspiracies against me."





