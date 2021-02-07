'BNP's program means terrorist acts, sabotage'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said BNP is again carrying out its evil attempts to launch violence in the name of political program after failing to gain people's support. He was addressing a regular press conference from his official residence on parliament premises in Dhaka on Saturday.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "BNP's program means launching sabotage and terrorist acts. If BNP carries out violence in their programs, their evil acts will be dealt with in an iron hand."





To BNP, Quader said, fair elections means giving guarantee of the party's win. When BNP was in power, they ruined democracy again and again, he said.The AL general secretary said BNP formed Oikya Front before the previous parliamentary elections and that front was for sharing power among the parties of the alliance.





He said the front leaders have lack of trust and confidence in one another and the 'success' of the front was to suspend one another from the alliance."BNP is again taking initiative to form Jatiya Oikya Front now. Actually, the purpose of forming such an alliance is sharing power among the parties under the cover of national unity," he said.







