Dhaka seeks Beijing's help

Tens of thousands of Rohingyas have taken shelter in Bangladesh fleeing the atrocities of Myanmar army. -BBC



Over one million Rohingyas have been living in Bangladesh inside refugee camps for last several years. These Rohingyas escaped from Myanmar to Bangladesh in huge numbers to save their lives from the ethnic cleansing that Myanmar forces carried out in Myanmar's Rakhine province.





The Rohingya issue is the biggest geopolitical concern in South Asia at this moment.Bangladesh has meanwhile urged the global community again and again to persuade Myanmar to take these Rohingyas back into their own country. In particular, Dhaka seeks Beijing's cooperation to drive Myanmar to expedite the repatriation of the Rohingya refugees.





A few days ago Myanmar Army took over the state power in Myanmar. However, the military junta of Myanmar has strong and friendly ties with China, according to foreign affairs experts. Analysts have stated that Bangladesh should seriously negotiate with China so that China comes up with adequate diplomatic help in this regard.





Bangladesh wants no more Rohingyas to get into Bangladesh territory and wants the existing Rohingya refugees to go back to Myanmar without consuming any more time. To make this happen, a congenial and safe environment will have to be established in Rakhine province which goes without saying. Otherwise the Rohingya refugees will not agree to move back to Myanmar.



Professor Syeda Rozana Rasheed of Dhaka University told BBC that Bangladesh needs to involve China more comprehensively over the Rohingya issue. She further said that at present Myanmar is under pressure from the western countries due to the recent military coup in Myanmar. Professor Syeda Rozana Rasheed commented that this is a big opportunity for Bangladesh to put more pressure on Myanmar through China for Rohingya repatriation.





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said that Bangladesh has been making the best of its efforts to repatriate all Rohingyas back into Myanmar. Bangladesh has been discussing this issue with the powerful western countries with whom Bangladesh has good relations, according to Dr AK Abdul Momen. At the same time, Dhaka has initiated broad initiatives to receive cooperation from Beijing over this matter, the Foreign Minister further told media.









