Nationwide vaccine rollout today

Preparations have been completed at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) to vaccinate people against deadly coronavirus.



The immunization drive against coronavirus starts today in 1,015 centers throughout Bangladesh. The program is scheduled to start at 9 am with as many as 2,402 teams of health workers ready to engage in the vaccination work. Each team will comprise four members, including two health workers and two volunteers."Everything is set to launch the campaign," health services (DGHS) director general Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam said.





He was addressing a press conference on preparations of vaccines on Saturday. DGHS additional director general (research and development) Professor Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora, additional director general (admin) Professor Dr Nasima Sultana, directors and line directors of DGHS were present on the occasion. Professor Khurshid Alam said, "The people will get the vaccine free of cost, meaning the government will bear all expenditures to vaccinate of them."





Bangladesh by now received five million doses of expected 30 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured by India's Serum Institute apart from two more million jabs received as gift from the neighboring country. Bangladesh eventually is expected to get 68 million or 6.80 crore vaccines for 20 percent of its population or 3.40 crore people from the WHO, COVAX facility.

