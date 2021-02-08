Diner Sheshe





"I grew up in a small village in Satara where power cuts would last for 16 hours and our only source of entertainment was being outdoors. We'd climb trees, swim lakes and put our hands in bee hives only to flee away at full speed! School was also laid back-we'd study for 3 days and the remaining 3 days we worked on the school's farm. There was no PT period; this was our sport. Even as a 16-year-old, I knew I wanted to bring those facilities back to India. Shouldn't that be the legacy of India? To give every child the opportunity to excel whether in sport or studies?







I quietly nurtured this dream, as I completed my undergrad and Masters and eventually got placed in the business and finance sector abroad. Still, every year, I'd come back to my village for a month. During one visit, my brother and I backpacked across rural Maharashtra to talk to people and know their stories. Once, we came across a family cutting sugarcane.







They'd just taken a 15-minute lunch break and their daughter, instead of eating, was playing dodgeball with a ball made out of cloth. She was just 13…That sight moved something in me. For those 15 minutes, that little girl got to live her childhood, before getting back to work.







Seeing that, my 21-year-old self decided to realize a dream he'd seen when he was 16. I used my finances to convert my father's farm land into a training field and hired a coach. We'd train kids for 4 hours every day. Still, kids would find excuses to 'bunk' so I started offering free breakfast.







It worked! Within a few years, 27 of our kids were selected to represent the state in field hockey and swimming! Just like that, I decided to quit my job and move to my village permanently- what good was my education, if I couldn't help my country first?And ever since, we've built a half-Olympic sized swimming pool, fully equipped gym, a running track, wrestling arena, and a girl's hostel.







