Published:  12:34 AM, 08 February 2021

Bazlur Rahman's 33rd death anniversary today

Today 8 February is 33rd death anniversary of AKM Bazlur Rahman who was an organizer of the Liberation War of 1971 and a language activist during the Language Movement of 1952. AKM Bazlur Rahman was a founding member of East Pakistan Chhatra League during 1948.

He boldly participated in the non-cooperation movement of 1969 and joined the Liberation War at the clarion call of father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. AKM Bazlur Rahman died on 8 February 1988.


