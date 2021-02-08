Sit-in for re-evaluation of 40th BCS result

A group of examinees of 40th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) exam staged a sit-in protest on Sunday. -AA



A group of examinees of 40th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS)competitive exam have staged a sit-in protest on Sunday claiming to re-evaluate the written result as it allegedly includes some technical difficulties and OMR overlapping issues.





The sit-in stance took place near Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) premises in Agargaon where around 200 job seekers from across the country took part because this was the last BCS for many of them as they reached the age limit. There they placed a written complain to PSC regarding this issue but PSC officials are yet to respond, said Saidul Khan, one of the job aspirants. However, this was their third day on street after publishing the BCS written result on January 27.





Later, they arranged a press conference at Dhaka University Journalists' Association (DUJA) where they gave a 24-hour ultimatum to PSC for rechecking the written papers. Otherwise they warned to go for tougher movements. There is precedent that PSC re-evaluated papers on the basis of legal reason in 34th BCS. Our demand is also logical, so we want to make our papers to go through a rechecking procedure as it seems very questionable regarding our well participation, said another first class government job aspirant Jubayer Ahmed.







Speakers from the press conference also said, there are countless examples that who were hopeless for their results as they attended a miserable exam, got passed rather some BCS cadres who took part in the exam again to get their auspicious cadre this time and had a good exam indeed, did find their name in the fail list.







"We are here not to blame PSC, rather raise our voice that there might be some technical difficulties in the procedure. This was my last BCS and I put a really good effort in the exam but the result is quite unexpected and surprising," said JibonaAkterNodi who came to the capital from Kishoreganj to join the protest.



