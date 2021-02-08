Covid-19 vaccination starts in Nilphamari



Covid-19 Vaccination started in Nilphamari district formally on Sunday morning at Nilphamari Modern Sadar Hospital. Jasmine Nahar Setu, a senior nurse at Nilphamari Modern Sadar Hospital, was the first to receive the corona vaccine as part of a nationwide corona vaccination program.Asaduzzaman Noor, Member of Parliament for Nilphamari-2 constituency, joined the program as the chief guest virtually.







Deputy Commissioner Md Hafizur Rahman Chowdhury, Superintendent of Police Mohammad Mokhlesur Rahman, Zilla Parishad Chairman Bir Muktijoddha Joynal Abedin, Civil Surgeon Dr Jahangir Kabir, Zilla Awami League President and Municipality Mayor Dewan Kamal Ahmed, Upazilla Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Alina Akter, Civil Surgeon Dr Md Jahangir Kabir, Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Nilphamari Sadar Police Station Mahmud-un Nabi, doctors on the first day's registration, people of different professions including nurses were present spontaneously.







By writing the name of the first corona vaccine in the district, Setu gave courage to everyone to get corona vaccine without fear. After taking the vaccine, she expressed her opinion, "I am completely independent and have received this corona vaccine of my own free will. I consider myself very lucky to get the first vaccine. I want to let you know that we all get vaccinated without any fear."





Civil Surgeon Dr Jahangir Kabir said, "The corona vaccines have been given through registration. There is no chance of getting this vaccine in any way outside the registration. I have registered and received this vaccine as per the government instructions. I am urging everyone to come to the designated corona vaccination center and get vaccinated without fear."











---Raja Ahmed, Nilphamari

