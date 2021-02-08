'DGHS working to protect country's people'

Health Education and Family Planning Department Secretary Ali Noor attends a Covid-19 vaccination program at Nawabpur in the capital on Sunday. -AA



Health Education and Family Planning Department Secretary Ali Noor said, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) is working relentlessly to protect people of the country. He made the remark while inaugurating Covid-19 vaccination program at Nawabpur in the capital on Sunday.







Adviser to the Prime Minister on Private Industry and Investment Salman Fazlur Rahman virtually inaugurated the Covid-19 vaccination through a video conference. Salman F Rahman called upon all to be aware about any disinformation or propaganda against the corona vaccine and urged to take vaccine.







Nawabganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer HM Salauddin Monju presided over the program while high government officials along with local elites and dignitaries attended the program. In the inaugural vaccination program, more than 200 people including aged freedom fighters, doctors and nurses of upazila health complex and public representatives received vaccine.











