People demand free elections to the Russian capital's city legislature in Moscow.





The arrest of opposition politician Alexei Navalny has generated a political crisis in Russia. Upon his arrest, Navalny's allies released a video investigation into alleged corruption by President Vladimir Putin and his allies and mobilized supporters for mass demonstrations against the Kremlin in order to force his release.





A Russian court rejected an appeal by opposition leader Alexei Navalny for his release from jail, while authorities detained several of his allies and warned social media companies about promoting more protests after tens of thousands rallied across the country last weekend demanding his freedom.





Appearing in court by video link from jail, Navalny denounced the criminal proceedings against him as part of a government campaign to intimidate the opposition.The 44-year-old Navalny, the best-known critic of President Vladimir Putin's government, was arrested January 17 upon returning from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. Russian authorities have rejected the accusations.





Navalny was arrested and jailed for 30 days after Russia's prison service alleged he had violated the probation terms of his suspended sentence from a 2014 money-laundering conviction that he has rejected as politically motivated. He also faces accusations in two separate criminal probes.Before the Moscow Region Court rejected his appeal, defense lawyers argued that while recovering in Germany from the poisoning, Navalny could not register with authorities as required by the terms of his probation.







His lawyers also said Navalny's due process rights were repeatedly violated during his arrest. Navalny described his jailing following an earlier hearing held at a police station as a mockery of justice."It was demonstrative lawlessness intended to scare me and all others," he told the Moscow court. Navalny's supporters organized another round of rallies on Sunday last. It is like Kremlin's nightmare! But Putin is sleeping just fine.





Police locked down the centre of Moscow and other cities on Sunday last as protesters took to the streets across Russia demanding the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Hundreds of police in riot gear lined the streets of the capital from the early hours of Sunday morning, restricting movements of pedestrians around the centre.In a rare move, Moscow city authorities also closed several central Metro stations and diverted overground transport.Opposition supporters had called for a second weekend of demonstrations after tens of thousands protested across the country last Saturday over the arrest of President Vladimir Putin's most prominent opponent.





With protests beginning in Moscow and Saint Petersburg, independent monitor OVD-Info said at least 650 people had so far been detained across the country. It reported more than 4,000 detentions during last weekend's protests.Navalny was detained at Moscow airport in mid-January after flying back to Russia from Germany where he was recovering from an August poisoning he blames on the Kremlin.





The anti-corruption campaigner is being held in a Moscow detention centre and facing years of potential jail time in several different criminal cases, despite calls from Western governments for his release. People are outraged.Protesters rallied in cities including Vladivostok in the Far East, where several dozen gathered in a central square despite police closing it off ahead of the rally. Several thousand were also reported to have protested in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk despite temperatures dropping to -20 degrees Celsius (-4 degrees Fahrenheit).





Local politician and Navalny ally Helga Pirogova told AFP that Sunday's protest in Novosibirsk was potentially bigger than the week before. People are still outraged by what is happening. In Moscow organizers were scrambling to deal with the massive police effort, announcing last-minute changes in locations as AFP journalists saw police starting to detain people.





In second city Saint Petersburg police closed off the main thoroughfare Nevsky Prospekt and police cars were parked all across the centre, an AFP journalist reported. It is a measure both of the Russian president's power and his paranoia that he cannot allow peaceful protest in the name of his arch-nemesis, Alexei Navalny, and that his police will use batons, brute force and stun guns against entirely peaceful protesters.Those people are standing in a line looks eerily like the one from November Revolution from history. Anyone else notice how the poor oppressed people around the world are all fighting all at once? Looks like the end for all the rich people.





In Russian constitution, people have the right to assemble for redress of grievances. For all those fired up by Navalny's outrage at the corruption of the elites, there are many if not far more who believe what they see on state TV and who prefer stability to any change of the status quo. Russian Police locked down cities amid protests backing kremlin critic. Riot police detain men during a rally in support of Alexei Navalny in Moscow. Hundreds of police in riot gear lined the streets of the capital from the early hours of Sunday morning, restricting movements of pedestrians around the centre.





In a rare move, Moscow city authorities also closed several central Metro stations and diverted over ground transport. Opposition supporters had called for a second weekend of demonstrations after tens of thousands protested across the country last Saturday over the arrest of President Vladimir Putin's most prominent opponent.Navalny was detained at Moscow airport in mid-January after flying back to Russia from Germany where he was recovering from an August poisoning he blames on the Kremlin.





On Sunday last protesters rallied in cities including Vladivostok in the Far East, where several dozen gathered in a central square despite police closing it off ahead of the rally.Several thousand were also reported to have protested in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk despite temperatures dropping to -20 degrees Celsius (-4 degrees Fahrenheit). Local politician and Navalny ally Helga Pirogova told AFP that Sunday's protest in Novosibirsk was potentially bigger than the week before. People are still outraged by what is happening.





In Moscow organizers were scrambling to deal with the massive police effort, announcing last-minute changes in locationsas AFP journalists saw police starting to detain people.Hundreds were marching through the centre chanting "Freedom!" and "Putin is a thief!"In second city Saint Petersburg police closed off the main thoroughfare Nevsky Prospekt and police cars were parked all across the centre, an AFP journalist reported. "The whole centre is cordoned off," said Natalya Grigoryeva, who came to the Saint Petersburg rally with her daughter. "And who is this all against, against their own people?"





Russian authorities have issued several warnings against participating in the unauthorized rallies and threatened criminal charges against protesters. Navalny is due in court in several cases next week, including on February 2 on charges of violating the terms of a 2014 suspended sentence. His wife Yulia posted a picture of her family on Instagram on Sunday, urging supporters to make their voices heard."If we remain silent, then tomorrow they will come for any one of us," she wrote.





This week several Navalny associates, including lawyer Lyubov Sobol and his brother Oleg, were placed under house arrest until late March pending charges for violating coronavirus restrictions by calling people to join protests. Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh was detained late Saturday also over violating virus measures, the same day she was due to walk free after a nine-day jail term for violating protest laws.





The head of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, Ivan Zhdanov, said Saturday the Investigative Committee informed him that a criminal case on fraud charges had been launched against Navalny. In December last year, investigators said they were initiating a probe into Navalny allegedly misappropriating over US$4 million of donations to his organizations.Days after Navalny was taken into custody, his team released a video report alleging Putin had been gifted a US$1.35 billion property on the Black Sea coast, garnering over 100 million views on YouTube.





The Kremlin has denied that the Russian president owns the opulent complex, which according to Navalny features an underground ice hockey arena, a private casino and vineyards. Police seemed to vastly outnumber protesters, perhaps because crowds could never gather in one place before being dispersed.Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson accused the US embassy of "indirectly" supporting the violation of Russian legislation and backing "unauthorized protests".







The Kremlin on Sunday accused the US embassy of interfering in Russia's domestic affairs after the mission distributed a "demonstration alert" to US citizens in Russia recommending they avoid protests. Despite that setting, it is not the beginning of the end for Putin. Without Putin Russia will be in ruins.



