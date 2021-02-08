'Bangladesh gets new facilities in commerce for LDCs graduation'



FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim has said Bangladesh will get new facilities in commerce besides increasing status of the country for LDCs (Least Development Countries) graduation meeting all the three criteria of graduation. He said, LDCs graduation is a big achievement and pride of the country. By achieving the success, foreign investment will be increased in Bangladesh and more employment opportunities will be created which will boost country's economy, said a press release.







Sheikh Fazle Fahim came up with the assertion while addressing at an online workshop titled "Effective Partnership with the Private Sector for Sustainable Graduation" organized by Support to Sustainable Graduation Project (SSGP) of Economic Relations Department on Saturday (February-06) as the guest of honor.







The FBCCI President said after LDCs graduation Bangladesh may face some challenges on International Support Measures (ISM) which includes duty and quota free market access, preferential treatments, TRIPS etc. Our capacity building activities will be taken integrating indigenous inputs with global standard knowledge and all chambers and associations will be included in this platform, he added.







Sheikh Fazle Fahim said, "Celebration of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Golden Jubilee of the country during LDCs graduation period has become more meaningful, prestigious and colorful which was a dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."



Principal Coordinator (SDG Affairs), Prime Minister's Office and Chair of National Task Force on LDC Graduation Zuena Aziz presided over the workshop and Economic Relations Division Secretary Fatima Yasmin presented the key note while the Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, MP was the chief guest in the workshop.





Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi MP and Finance Division Senior Secretary Abdur Rouf Talukder spoke as the special guest on the occasion while Commerce Ministry Secretary Dr Md Jafar Uddin, BGMEA President Dr Rubana Huq, BAPI Senior Vice-President Abdul Muktadir and Research and Policy Integration for Development Chair Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque spoke as the panelist.





