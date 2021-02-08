"If I meet you on a Sunday, you must be really special": Sonal Chauhan



Actress Sonal Chauhan shares what makes for her weekend Sunday vibe. Says the 'Jannat' actress, "Sunday for me has a different meaning, it's an unsaid kind of thing. It's not just a day, but a vibe and everyone just seems so relaxed and chilled on that day. Usually I like to spend my Sunday at home as my sister Himani is also here with me. She's not working so we get to just chill and relax in our pyjamas."







Sonal only makes an exception if she has to step out and meet anyone on a Sunday. She adds, "I like to do a late lunch or brunch, but if I'm meeting you on a Sunday, you're very special, as Sunday for me is a personal day. I spend it with really special people, so if I meet somebody on that day, that person's got to be really special.



