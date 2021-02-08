Pednekar trying to get back to routine

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar says she has recovered from her sickness and is now trying to get back to routine. Bhumi posted a boomerang video on Instagram. She is dressed in a bright blue sports bra paired with a black lycra. On the image, she wrote: "After a 3 day sickness, tons of comfort food and very less sleep trying to get back to routine."







She shared another clip in which she is seen wearing a black jacket and wrote "Ok am trying..." Bhumi is currently busy shooting for 'Badhaai Do', the second installment in the 'Badhaai Ho' franchise. While the first film starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, the new film will see Bhumi teaming up with Rajkummar Rao. The film is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, who helmed the Gulshan Devaiah-starrer comedy 'Hunterr' (2015), and is written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, who earlier wrote 'Badhaai Ho'.







