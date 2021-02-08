Disha Patani starts prep on her next film

Disha Patani



Disha Patani is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood. The actress, who is known for her svelte figure, often shares videos of her intense workout sessions on her Instagram handle. Her recent pictures from her relaxed vacay to the Maldives set the internet on fire. On the work front, Disha is gearing up for 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', which will be the first big budget film to hit the big screens this year.







The film, which stars Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff, has been directed by Prabhudeva and will release this Eid. With the central government allowing 100% seating capacity in cinema halls, Bollywood has heaved a sigh of relief. Several big ticket films, including '83' and 'Sooryavanshi' have been indefinitely delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.







However, with cases steadily going down and the vaccination drives also in progress, people are hoping for normalcy to return soon. As soon as lockdown restrictions had eased, Disha and the 'Radhe' team had commenced shooting for the film. And now, the actress is reportedly prepping up for her other film, 'Ek Villain 2'. She has been attending a lot of workshops before the shoots begins. The film is being directed by Mohit Suri and will also star John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. Disha Patani demands stricter laws against animal cruelty after a video of elephant being set on fire in Tamil Nadu goes viral.

