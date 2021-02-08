Juhi happy to use her voice for environmental causes



Juhi Chawla who is known to be actively supporting several environmental causes feels she's lucky to be more than just a film star. Only recently, she had expressed her love for farming sharing a glimpse of her day on her farm. Juhi has often been a nature lover participating in plantation drives and is also a part of the initiative to plant one crore trees alongside the Cauvery river basin.





The popular actress is happy to use her voice for many causes related to the environment, wellness and education. While speaking to an entertainment portal, she revealed how life became more enjoyable after she discovered her passion for things beyond showbiz. Juhi is now more focused on educating herself to bring a notable difference in the learning approach.The 90's superstar also says she's grateful for the recognition and love the film industry has given her and that fame has now made it easier to create awareness on social issues.







She feels the celebrity status has helped her to make people listen. The Bollywood diva adds she still gets excited whenever there's an offer for a challenging role, an interesting script and would love to continue her showbiz journey. After all, she wants to make a difference in however small way she can. Juhi Chawla also enjoys her stay on social media as well with over 5 million followers and counting on Twitter and she is quite interactive with the fans and followers as well.

