Sumona coming up with 'Asbo Phire'

Sumona Rahman



Sumona Rahman rendered her voice in her new albumn "Asbo Phire". Popular lyricist Jayant Karmakar wrote this song while Varna Chakraborty tuned it. The song is to be released on the YouTube channel on February 10, and on the occasion of Valentine's Day, the song will be officially aired on the YouTube channel under the banner of Hughes TV from February 14.





While speaking with AA correspondent Sumona says "There are many kinds of pains in the world. The pain of love is the most terrible. Nothing can be said against this. We just have to endure. People in this day think about how to make their beloved ones happy in various means."This time covid-19 will not be able to create barriers even if it interrupts the joy in our Valentine's Day. So to make this day sweet, your smartphone with internet is enough to let the people of your dreams know your feelings" she added.







In 2019, Sumona Rahman became the runner-up in the Ceylon Super Singer reality show and caught everyone's attention. Earlier, her music albums were released by several music recording companies, including the Bengal Foundation. Now she continues to win the hearts of music lovers by regularly performing music on various televisions.

Leave Your Comments