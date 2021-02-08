Mighty Mayers scripts stunning WI victory

Kyle Mayers of West Indies celebrates his debut century against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Sunday. -BCB



West Indies pulled off a stunning three-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first Test, gunning down a target of 395 in incredible fashion at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium here today.The landmark victory is scripted by Kyle Mayers who became the first batsmen in history to hit a fourth innings double century on debut as West Indies successfully chased highest total in Asia and overall fifth highest in Test cricket.





Mayers smashed a scintillating 210 not out off 310, clattering 20 fours and seven sixes, which enabled West Indies to win the game from a tricky situation. His 216-run partnership with Nkrumah Bonner (86) for the fourth wicket, West Indies' highest 4th innings partnership for any wicket since 1984, was game-changing.





Needing still 285 runs with seven wickets at hands, West Indies began the crucial fifth day with positive intent, with Bonner pulling off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz over square leg for a boundary in the first ball. But Mayers and Bonners survived some tricky moments also in the first hour of the game, with off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz and left arm spinner Taijul Islam keeping it tight.







Bangladesh could have dismissed Bonner on 25 if they had reviewed a leg-before appeal off Nayeem Hasan. A television replay indicated the ball would hit leg-stump. In an otherwise pretty chanceless knock, they thwarted Bangladesh in the first two sessions, to lay the platform of the landmark victory.





Mayers brought up his century off 177 balls, after getting an outside edge that flew past gully for his 13th boundary. In doing so, he became the eighth batsmen to hit a fourth innings century on debut. While Mayers decided to counterattack, Bonner chose to defend in a strategy of caution and calculated aggression that served them pretty well.



After two disappointing sessions, Taijul Islam finally gave Bangladesh some hope, dismissing Bonner in the first over in post Tea session. The wickets came off just a moment when Bonner also came up with an aggressive mood to press for victory as West Indies went to the last session, needing 129 runs from possible 33 overs.





Bonner's 86 came off 245 balls, with 10 boundaries and one six. Bangladesh seemed to have tightened the grip then, when Nayeem Hasan dismissed Jermaine Blackwood for 9 with his willy off-spin. With West Indies at 292-5 and still 103 runs away from the victory, Bangladesh expected to expose the tail. But that was not to be as Mayers continued his spectacular attack without any fear. Wicket-keeper batsman Joshua Da Silva gave him the necessary support in sealing the deal.





Silva scored just 20 in an exact 100-run partnership between him and Mayers that came off just 131 balls. Bangladesh finally got Silva but West Indies was then just three runs away from the famous victory. Mayers meanwhile brought up his double hundred off 303 balls with a gentle punch to deep backward point for a single. He then hit his seven sixes to keep the side on the verge of the victory before pushing one off Nayeem Hasan to mid-on for a single to confirm the victory.





Miraz had figures of 4-113 while Taijul claimed 2-91. On Saturday, Bangladesh declared their second innings on 223-8 after skipper Mominul Haque struck his 10th test century. Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz who scored a century in Bangladesh's first innings then continued his good recent form taking three wickets to reduce the tourists to 110-3 at stumps on day four.Bangladesh scored 430 in its first innings before gaining a 171-run lead, dismissing West Indies for 259 runs.

SCORECARD





Bangladesh: 430/10 in 150.2 overs (Miraz 103, Shakib 68, Shadman 59; Warrican 4/133, Cornwall 2/114, Bonner 1/16) & 223/8 dec. in 67.5 overs (2nd innings) (Mominul 115, Liton 69, Mushfiqur 18; Warrican 3/57, Cornwall 3/81, Gabriel 2/37)





West Indies: 259/10 in 96.1 overs (Brathwaite 76, Blackwood 68, Joshua 42; Miraz 4/58, Mustafizur 2/46, Nayeem 2/54) & 395/7 in 127.3 overs (2nd innings) (Mayers 210*, Bonner 86, Campbell 23; Miraz 4/113, Taijul 2/91, Nayeem 1/105)





Leave Your Comments