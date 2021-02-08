Maldivian foreign minister due today



Maldivian foreign minister Abdulla Shahid is scheduled to pay an official visit in Dhaka from February 8 to 11 upon invitation of his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen.During the visit, the two foreign ministers will hold bilateral meeting on February 9 to discuss issues of mutual interest covering the entire gamut of bilateral relations, a foreign ministry press release said on Sunday, reports BSS.





After the talks, the two foreign ministers will also witness the signing of an MoU on cooperation between the Bangladesh Foreign Service Academy and the Foreign Service Institute of Maldives. Shahid is also expected to pay courtesy calls on President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said the release.Bangladesh and the Maldives share excellent bilateral relation which has been strengthened over the years while around 80,000 Bangladeshi expatriate workers are currently working in that country, foreign ministry sources said.





Leave Your Comments