'People get vaccines for foresight of PM Hasina'



The people of Bangladesh have got corona vaccines due to foresight of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said Law Minister Anisul Haque.He was virtually addressing as chief guest the inauguration of vaccination in Akhaura upazila of Brahmanbaria on Sunday.





Anisul Haque said, "From the very beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina assured us that Bangladesh would get vaccines as soon as invented. Now we have got vaccines as the premier has made all arrangements for fighting the coronavirus." Five people who were inoculated on the opening day include Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Nur Mohammad, journalist Manik Mia, police member Romij Uddin, Abul Hashem Bhuiyan and Md Kamal.





The law minister added, "There is a conspiracy going on against Bangladesh. Attempts are being made to divide the people of the country. You should know the enemies of the country. When the PM's men are engaged in fighting the deadly virus the BNP's men are busy going abroad for treatment.







During the vaccine campaign present amongst others in Upazila Health complex were municipality mayor Md. Takjil Khalifa Kajal, Upazila council chairman Md. Abdul Kashem Bhuiyaan, Upazila Awamileague convener Md.Joynal Abedin, health and family planning officer Dr.Rashedur Rahman and Akhaura police station officer in charge Md.Rasul Ahmed Nijami Pramukh.









---Jalal Hossain Mamun, AA



















