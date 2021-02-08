DITF to be held if Covid situation improves



Commerce Minister Tipu has said that Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) 2021 will be arranged if the Covid-19 situation improves.He said this at a virtual program at the Secretariat in the city on Sunday.





The Minister said, "A possible date was fixed upon consultation with the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) to arrange the trade fair and we got primary approval in this regard. Then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked us to go slow due to the coronavirus situation. The arrangement of the trade fair fully depends on the corona situation."







Although the trade fair was scheduled to be held at its permanent venue at Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre (BCFEC) in Purbachal it is still uncertain when it will be arranged. According to the EPB, there were 483 stalls of different organizations from 21 countries including Bangladesh in the 25th edition. Around Tk 200 crores in export orders were received by Bangladeshi firms at the country's biggest trade show in the 25th edition.

