Women's role emphasized for better society, state

An online seminar was arranged marking 20 years of UN Security Council Resolution 1325.



Speakers at an online seminar on Sunday in Dhaka laid emphasis on the roles played by women across the world for building up better societies and better states. They urged all concerned to extend all necessary cooperation so that women can flourish in their respective fields with equal opportunities like men and contribute towards the socio-economic advancement of their respective countries.The discussants celebrated 20 years of UN Security Council Resolution 1325. The title of the zoom session was "Championing Women's Role: Achievements and Way Forward."





Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen addressed the zoom session as chief guest. He referred to the trauma and violence that women had to face during the Liberation War of 1971. At the same time he focused on the contributions made by women for elevating their societies and nations in all terms through ages.





Dr. AK Abdul Momen recalled, "More than 20 years ago, on the International Women's Day on the 8th of March in 2000, Bangladesh held the Presidency of the UN Security Council, and representing the country the then Permanent Representative Ambassador Anwarul Karim Chowdhury led the initiative to get an agreed statement issued on behalf of all 15 members of the Council with strong support from civil society that formally brought to global attention the contribution women have always been making towards preventing wars and building peace.





The Council recognized in that significant, norm-setting statement that "peace is inextricably linked with equality between women and men", and affirmed the value of full and equal participation of women at all decision-making levels.





That is when the seed for UNSCR 1325 was sown. The formal resolution 1325 adopted by consensus on 31st of October 2000 as a result of this conceptual and political breakthrough led by Bangladesh on 8th of March 2000. The unexplained silence of the Security Council for 55 long years on women's positive role was broken forever due to Bangladesh's forward-looking and determined initiative in spite of many obstacles during negotiations."





Dr. AK Abdul Momen further said, "We have pioneered in women's peacekeeping. We sent over 1900 women in various Peacekeeping missions including in difficult ones. Currently 139 women military officers and 183 women police officers are serving as the blue helmets.Bangladesh has also been sending women corrections and judicial officers to the UN peace missions. Recently 04 of our women judges have been selected for deployment in UNMISS & UNSOM."





Dr. AK Abdul Momen concluded his speech quoting a few lines from national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam. An English translation of the quoted verses is presented here for the readers: "Half the world's great and beneficial deeds were done by men while the other half was done by women."





The welcome remarks of the zoom session were made by Samia Anjum, Director General (UN) of Foreign Ministry. Mia Seppo, United Nations Resident Coordinator, Kazi Rowshan Akhter, Senior Secretary of Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, Lt. General Waker Uz Zaman, Principal Staff Officer, Armed Forces Division and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen spoke on the occasion too.





The event was also attended by diplomats from different foreign countries including Norway, South Korea, United Kingdom and Canada. Mashfee Binte Shams, Secretary (East) of Foreign Ministry conveyed the vote of thanks at the end of the program.





Leave Your Comments