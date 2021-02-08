'BNP's evil attempts won't succeed'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said that BNP's evil attempts will not succeed as the party will not get any support of people. He was addressing a press conference from his official residence in the city on Sunday.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "BNP will not get any benefit by giving a threat of movement to Awami League which reached today's position by waging movements and struggles on streets and faced repression, harassment and imprisonment." Defeated leaders of BNP who failed in both elections and movements are now out to create a chaotic situation in the country in the name of political program, he added.







The AL general secretary said BNP leaders do not have their own remarks rather they readout the messages sent from the bank of the Tames river (London) as like as parrots.Terming BNP's Nayapaltan office as a factory of creating rumors, Quader said Nayapaltan office's propaganda and misinformation have created a wall of mistrust among the BNP leaders in reality.





Leave Your Comments