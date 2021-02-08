'Corruption growing in Bangladesh'



Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader on Sunday said corruption is on the rise in Bangladesh due to lacking in its democratic system.'It's a shame for the nation as Bangladesh is identified as a corrupt country by global organisations. Our heads hang in shame before the world due to such news (on corruption),' he said.





'Corruption is growing in Bangladesh due to shortcoming in its democratic system,' the Jatiya Party chief observed.GM Quader made the remarks while exchanging views with additional secretaries general of Jatiya Party at its chairman's Banani office.





He said Jatiya Party has been doing politics to free Bangladesh from corruption.'Our party is moving forward with its own politics. The Jatiya Party will never bow down to any fear, greed or allure,' GM Quader said.Jatiya party secretary general Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu, former secretary general and opposition chief whip Moshiur Rahman Ranga and additional secretaries general were present at the meeting.









---Agency

