Bangabandhu recalled in Kolkata



Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has handed over crests of honor to a number of Indian citizens who were recognized with the 'Freedom Fighter Friendship Award' for their outstanding contribution to Bangladesh's Liberation War.The minister handed over the crests last evening recalling a line from Bangabandhu's speech - 'Bangladesh-India friendship will exist forever'- at the historic Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata where Bangabandhu gave the historical speech in presence of about 10 lakh people on February 6, 1972.





Ministry of Information of Bangladesh with the help of Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, India organized the function marking the grand celebration of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, 50th anniversary of the independence of Bangladesh and the historic rally of Bangabandhu at the Brigade Parade Ground, Kolkata, on February in 1972, reports BSS.





Panchayet and Rural Development Minister of West Bengal Subrata Mukharjee, who was a young MLA of West Bengal in 1972 and a witness of the historic rally, addressed the function as guest of honor while Member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Information Saimum Sarwar Kamal and Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Mohammad Imran addressed the function as special guests.





Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata Towfiq Hasan chaired the function while first secretary (press) Dr Mofakkharul Iqbal gave welcome speech, said a release received here today.Hasan, in his speech, recalled the contribution of the friendly state India in the Liberation War.





He said the whole West Bengal had met on the historic Brigade ground on that day (February 6, 1972). "As per my own information, about 15 lakh people were present in that historic public rally. And I think the celebration of our victory was completed with the reunion of the people of West Bengal with Mujib in the brigade of that day. I feel proud to recognize the personalities again who were recognized in the Brigade," he added.





