Britain's genocide clause may affect China trade deals



An amendment to a British trade law that would potentially block future trade deals with China over alleged genocide in the Xinjiang region has cleared a key legislative hurdle.The House of Lords voted to pass an amendment to the trade law on Tuesday, which could force the government to reconsider trade deals where the consignee has been found by British courts to have committed genocide. It cleared the house with a vote of 359 to 188, and will now go to a vote in the House of Commons next week.





"While this amendment does not focus solely on China, a primary concern of many of our colleagues is the deplorable actions of the Chinese government towards the Uygur population in Xinjiang province," said Gerry Grimstone, the trade minister in the House of Lords, who opposed the motion.





The amendment is part of a proposed broader revamp of the trade law designed to give Britain's parliamentarians more scrutiny of trade deals planned and under negotiation. It comes when the country is pursuing a plethora of deals after exiting the European Union.

