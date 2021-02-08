Mass vaccination begins

Two young girls showing 'V' sign after taking vaccines at Mugda General Hospital in Dhaka as the nationwide vaccination rolled out on Sunday. -Agency



With spontaneous participation of receiving vaccines, the countrywide Covid-19 vaccination campaign began on Sunday.Health Minister Zahid Maleque launched the drive virtually at Mohakhali health centre at 10 am.Education Minister Dipu Moni, Gazipur City Corporation Mayor Jahangir Alam and former food minister Qamrul Islam joined the health minister via video conference at the health directorate during the inauguration of vaccination drive.





Maleque also spoke to officials involved in vaccination activities in different districts after which the campaign kicked off.He later went to the Sheikh Russell National Gastro Liver Institute and Hospital around 11:15 pm to receive a vaccine shot. A team of 204 health workers in Dhaka and 2,196 outside Dhaka are engaged in vaccination work.





A total of 7,344 teams of health workers and volunteers have been formed to continuously vaccinate people against the coronavirus. DGHS director general Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam said the people will get the vaccine free of cost, meaning the government will bear all expenditures to vaccinate them." Bangladesh by now received five million doses of expected 30 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured by India's Serum Institute apart from two more million jabs received as gift from the neighboring country.

