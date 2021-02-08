Protecting young generation from tobacco stressed

The young generation must be protected from tobacco addiction as Bangladesh wants to enter into the group of developed countries within 2041 depending on the young section of its population.







Speakers came up with the observations at a training program on tobacco control law at upazila parishad auditorium in Sarail of Brahmanbaria on Monday. The upazila administration organized the training with assistance from National Tobacco Control Cell, Health Division and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.







They said, “49 percent people in the country are young. We will build our future depending on them. But we must ensure that the young generation is not ruined due to addiction to tobacco. We have to build a society free from tobacco.”







The speakers laid emphasis on creating awareness about tobacco addiction and increasing monitoring to stop availability of tobacco products.







Upazila Parishad Chairman Rafique Uddin Thakur, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Ariful Haq Mridul, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Farzana Priyanka, Health Officer Dr Noman Mia, Upazila Vice Chairmen Abu Hanif Mia, Rokeya Begum, Sarail Govt College Principal Mridha Ahmedul Kamal, Aruail College Principal Mukhlesur Rahman, Inspector (Investigation) Kabir Hossain, Sadar UP Chairman Abdul Jabbar, Family Planning Officer Suman Mia, LGED Engineer Nilufar Yeasmin, Women Affairs Officer Fatema Begum, Education Officer Abdul Aziz, Kalikachchha Patshala Headmaster Rafiqul Islam Manik, Sarail Upazila Reporters Unity General Secretary Taslim Uddin, Jubo League leader Md Bilal were present at the program, among others.







Upazila Secondary Education Officer Sahid Khaled Jamil Khan conducted the function.

