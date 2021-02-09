Diner Sheshe





"I've wanted to be a mother for as long as I can remember. So at 26 when my parents started talking about marriage, I wasn't averse to it; I wanted to have my own family. I met a few men, but nothing materialized-I was either 'too healthy' or 'too well paid.' Years passed and I still didn't find 'the one.' But the urge to be a mother grew stronger when I entered my 30s. One day, I thought to myself, 'I don't need to be married to have kids, why don't I just adopt?' I remember that moment vividly, because everything changed after that.







I proposed the idea to my parents; after the initial questions, they agreed. Amma coordinated with the agencies and set up interviews; it wasn't easy. And the fact that I was a single woman looking to adopt, didn't help. I would answer questions like, 'How will you manage alone?', 'Why don't you get married first?', 'Who will support you?' everyday. I get that they have to ensure the baby's security, but I wish there was more awareness.







Finally, I registered with an agency in Karnataka. It took almost a year to finish the paperwork and after a month of waiting, I was invited to visit. Honestly, I was nervous, but when I got there and saw these babies peacefully asleep, I just smiled. There was this one girl who kept staring at me with the biggest, most innocent eyes. And when I went near her, she let out a small laugh-it was music to my ears.





I picked her up, cradled and fed her. When I put her down, she cried; it tugged at my heart strings. I knew I wanted her to be my daughter. We got Maanasvi home when she was 6 months old-she's 8 today. I've never hidden anything from her-she knows she's adopted. She's a curious kid with lots of questions. Once, she asked, 'Was I in your tummy?' and I just said, 'No, you weren't, but you're still my daughter!'

