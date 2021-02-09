Worldwide waffling





Dulquer Salmaan on Sunday took to his Instagram account to share the first look of his father and actor Mammootty's upcoming film Bheeshma. In the photos, Mammootty sports an intense look. He is dressed in a black shirt and a grey colored veshti. Along with the photos, Dulquer wrote, "Presenting to you the exciting first look of Bheeshma. How epic does this look. When this team comes together I go back to being a fan boy watching Big B wide eyed.









Tens of thousands of protesters took to Myanmar's streets on Saturday to denounce the coup despite the internet being cut off by the junta. Protesters across the country's cities also demanded the release of democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. In Yangon, the country's largest city, protesters chanted: "Military dictator, fail, fail; democracy, win, win." As they were met by more than 100 police in riot gear, they held banners reading: "Against military dictatorship."







Protesters gave a three-finger salute, a symbol of defiance adopted from protesters in neighboring Thailand, who borrowed the gesture from the Hunger Games movie franchise. Food and water were offered to the growing numbers of protesters as they marched to gain back their hard-fought and fragile democratic rights.









Marvel has been accused of using anti-Semitic imagery in a recent edition of a Hulk comic book. The imagery occurred in Immortal Hulk #43 which is written by Al Ewing and illustrated by Joe Bennett. The issue looks Bruce Banner's alter-ego of Joe Fixit, who attempts to throw some adversaries of his tail by pulling a scam and making some quick cash. One seen within the story sees Fixit haggling in a Jewish jewellery store (quite possibly a nod to the acclaimed 2019 Adam Sandler movie Uncut Gems which revolves around a Jewish jewellery business).









Pope Francis has for the first time appointed a female Under-Secretary to the Synod of Bishops, the Vatican announced Saturday. French Sister Nathalie Becquart will be the first woman to be appointed to the position, and will have voting rights in the synod. This puts her in a place to help make key decisions in the Catholic Church, according to Vatican News, the Holy See's official press website.







The Synod provides counsel to the Roman Pontiff including many controversial topics such as divorce. Pope Francis appointed Becquart, along with Fr. Luis Marn de San Martin as the latest Under-Secretaries. Cardinal Mario Grech, who heads the Synod told Vatican News that a "door has been opened" for the possibility of more women being able to vote.





