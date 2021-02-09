What Dhaka is talking about





Popular Bangladeshi stylish actor Tawsif Mahbub sheared a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received plenty of reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "you are the most handsome and elegant man of all time." Riaz Ahmed, fb









Popular Bangladeshi actress, model and producer Jaya Ahsan posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received lots of reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "When simplicity is beautiful" Suvamita Suvamita, fb









Facebook user Yaron Schmid posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo caption includes, "Something cute and fluffy to brighten your day". The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Wow" Suruchi Sur, fb











Bangladeshi Film actress and model Puja Cherry Roy posted a picture on her FB page with a caption "Nothing is beautiful than you". The photo has already received lots of reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "perfect" Farabi Ahmed Fardin, fb









Leave Your Comments