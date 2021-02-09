ADP review meeting of ICT department held

State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak speaks during a review meeting of the Department of Information and Communication Technology (ICT). -AA



The review meeting of the Department of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) on the implementation of the Annual Development Program (ADP) for the month of January 2021 of the financial year 2020-21 was held on Monday on the online platform.





The meeting was joined by NM Ziaul Alam, Senior Secretary, ICT Division, representatives of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, Bangladesh Computer Council and Department of Information and Communication Technology, heads of various agencies under the department and project managers with State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak in the chair, said a press release.





The meeting discussed the action plan of the projects adopted in the current financial year under the ICT department, achievement of monthly and realistic financial targets and recruitment of manpower. Aspire to Innovate (A2I) Program, Connected Bangladesh Project, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Hi-Tech Park, Rajshahi, Kaliakoir Hi-Tech Park and other Hi-Tech Park Development Project, Digital Security Agency Establishment and Necessary Infrastructure Development Project, Sheikh Russell Digital Labs Project, Mobile Game and Application's Skills Development Project, Learning and Earning Development Project, Sheikh Kamal IT Training & Incubation Center, Innovation and Entrepreneur Development Academy Establishment Project were discussed in details.







The heads of agencies and project managers presented the implementation plans and the latest progress of their respective projects at the meeting. The State Minister gave necessary instructions to the project managers to complete the work of the project on time while maintaining the quality as per the work plan. It also directed the concerned to fill the vacancies in projects including high-tech parks under the ICT department.





The meeting was informed that the progress of the projects till December 2020 is 23.89 percent. The project managers promised to complete the work of the projects within the stipulated time and in the current financial year (2020-2021), the ADP has allocated Taka 1,414.79 crore for a total of 27 projects under the ICT department.







