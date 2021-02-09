Dr Atiur Rahman takes Covid 19 vaccine

Eminent economist and Bangladesh Bank's former Governor Dr. Atiur Rahman took Covid 19 vaccine on Monday at BSMMU in Dhaka. -AA



Eminent economist and Bangladesh Bank's former Governor Dr Atiur Rahman took Covid 19 vaccine on Monday at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in Dhaka. He said that it was painless and he suffered no side effects. He expressed hope that all people of Bangladesh would take Covid 19 vaccines and thus they would keep themselves protected against coronavirus.





Dr Atiur Rahman further said that the advent of coronavirus vaccines has spread a sense of relief among the country's people. It will lead to the revival of socio-economic growth in Bangladesh, he added. Dr. Atiur Rahman called upon everyone to take coronavirus vaccines to stay in good health.

