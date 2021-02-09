UP chairman sent to jail in bribe case



Shawkat Rana Labu, chairman of Nazirpur union parishad, has been sent to jail in a bribe case on Monday. Chief Judicial Magistrate Golam Faruk has sent him to jail when he attended the court after end of the bail period. The UP chairman has been charged with the allegation of taking Tk 50,000 from Md Jalal Uddin, a homeless day laborer, with a commitment of giving a house under Prime Minister's Ashrayan project.







The second accused of the case Nurul Islam, personal secretary of the chairman, was arrested from Chandrapur Bir Bazar area on December 2. As per the complaint, the victim gave the said money to the chairman's PS Nurul Islam lending from a relative. UP chairman committed to the victim to provide a house on payment of the said amount, it added.







The victim Md Jalal Uddin made a complaint at Gurudaspur police station on November 12 and a case was file regarding this. Besides, there cases have been filed against the said chairman, as per sources. It is learnt that another case for extortion has been filed against Labu which is being investigated by Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI).











---, Gurudaspur

