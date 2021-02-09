Swechchhasebak League distributes winter clothes



Marking 'Mujib Barsha', Upazila Awami Swechchhasebak League at Saturia in Manikganj distributed winter clothes and blankets among the distressed and cold-stricken people on Friday (Jan 05, 2021). Nirmal Ranjan Guha, president of Swechchhasebak League central executive committee, was present at the distribution ceremony as the chief guest. Speaking as the chief guest, Nirmal Ranjan said, "Under the direction of Mother of Humanity Sheikh Hasina, the members of Swechchhasebak League helped farmers to harvest and cut paddy across the country, delivered food to people's houses, buried dead bodies.





As you know, the members of our organization have risked their lives to stand by the distressed people in the ongoing pandemic. The government as well as private aid agencies and foreign aid agencies have come forward and worked. And thanks to Khaled Saheb, Chairman of the RM Foundation and all the members of the RM family for standing by the helpless people in the tough times."





Distribution of winter clothes is going on in the upazila through our members, he added. Central Awami Swechchhasebak League organizing secretary, Nurul Islam Raja, member of central executive parliament of Awami central Swechchhasebak League, Saturia Upazila Chairman Advocate Abdul Majid Photo, former student leader Razzak Hossain Raj were present in the progam.





Former student leader Razzak Hossain Raj said, "We are so happy that our leader dear Nirmal Dada visited to Saturia. Many developed countries have not yet received the vaccine and we have already started the vaccination program. Today it has been made possible by our Prime Minister, Mother of Humanity Sheikh Hasina and Health and Family Planning Minister Alhaj Zahid Malek Swapan, MP, Saturia-Manikganj 3. Dear Saturia people, there is already a conspiracy going on with the vaccine, so don't listen to rumors. Wear a mask and stay safe.









