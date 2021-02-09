E-traffic prosecution launched in 8 districts

Chapainawabganj Superintendent of Police AHM Abdur Rakib inaugurates 'E-Traffic Prosecution' organized by Chapainawabganj District Police on Monday. -AA



E-traffic prosecution service has been introduced in eight districts of Rajshahi division including Chapainawabganj to establish transparency and accountability of traffic management.





Chapainawabganj Superintendent of Police AHM Abdur Rakib inaugurated the 'E-Traffic Prosecution' organized by Chapainawabganj District Police on Monday. Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Iqbal Hossain and Fazal-e-Khuda, Sadar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Mozaffar Hossain, Traffic Inspector Golam Sarwar and Anisur Rahman Anis and other district police officials were present.







Meanwhile, AHM Abdur Rakib said, "Our traffic department has entered the digital age through a technology-based activity called E-traffic Prosecution." He said, at present, the traffic police has to file cases and collect fines in a manual and traditional manner. This raises many questions in the minds of the common people including the driver.







But with the help of digital technology, the driver or owner of the vehicle does not have to go to the traffic office or the bank and stand in line like before, he added.He further said, "As soon as the case is filed, the fine slip will come out from the machine. With which you can settle the case by paying the fine immediately through mobile banking."











---Istiak Ahmed Himel, Chapainawabganj





