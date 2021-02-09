'Fake journalists create unrest in society'

RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury MP adorns a member of Brahmanbaria Press Club with identity card in Brahmanbaria on Sunday. -AA



Unrest is now being created in society due to the activities of fake journalists working in name-only online news portals and TV channels, said RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury MP. He was addressing the distribution ceremony of identity cards to the members of Brahmanbaria Press Club in Brahmanbaria town on Monday.







Muktadir Chowdhury MP, chairman of parliamentary standing committee on civil aviation and tourism ministry, said, "Unfortunately, online TV channels have now reached in villages. The people belong to these name-only TV channels are introducing themselves as journalists. Regrettably, they have no minimum education, cannot write in a correct manner. People are being misled and harassed by them."





Praising the initiative of Brahmanbaria Press Club, Brahmanbaria District Awami League President Muktadir Chowdhury MP said that people belong to an institution must have ID card. He assured to support all good initiatives to be taken by the press club.





District Awami League General Secretary Al Mamun Sarker and District Information Officer Md Asadullah Kawser were present as special guests at the function chaired by Press Club President Reaz Uddin Jami. Press Club General Secretary Jabed Rahim Bijon delivered the welcome speech at the program conducted by Executive Member Monir Hossain. Local journalists were also present on the occasion.



