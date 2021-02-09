Democracy has returned to the United States

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris





The swearing in ceremony of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on 20 January will be part of history because of the singular approach on the part of Biden and his team- who all called for unity. Biden through his statement exemplified his belief that civility was an essential component of good and inclusive governance. The ceremony unfortunately saw the absence of the outgoing President Donald Trump- which broke 152 years of tradition. Trump refused to be present because he claimed that he had been falsely cheated out of a second term.





Biden has vowed to bridge deep divides and defeat domestic extremism. In this context, he also mentioned "democracy is precious, democracy is fragile and at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed." Biden also underlined that "I will be a President for all Americans." This was his way of connoting and assuring Americans that he will confront the rise of domestic extremism.





Biden also pointed out that the United States faces a rise of political extremism based on white supremacy and that he will confront and defeat this paradigm. He also drew attention to another detail- "our history has been a constant struggle between the American ideal that we are all created equal and the harsh ugly reality that racism, nativism, fear and demonization have long torn us apart."





He also subtly referred to future US foreign policy and remarked that - "we will repair our alliances and engage with the world once again." This last comment has brought encouragement among world leaders and different institutions- many of whom have suffered in the recent past because of selfish and non-practical decisions of Trump.





Russia has subsequently hinted that President Putin is in favor of preserving the Arms Control Treaty and would welcome re-start of negotiations by the US under Biden's leadership. Iran has also noted that it is looking forward to changes in the bilateral relations with the USA. The leaders of the European Union, the WHO, the NATO and those associated with the tackling of Climate Change have also expressed their satisfaction with Biden's arrival on the international stage.





In fact, after the inauguration and ratification of the appointment of Anthony Blinken as the new US Secretary of State, European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell has indicated that he was looking forward to Blinken being present in the informal meeting of EU Foreign Ministers on March4-5 in Lisbon to restart EU cooperation with the USA after four years. Apparently the EU feels that the USA needs to take on the global leadership of not only fighting the Covid Virus but also to be present in the discussion on how to shape future digital regulatory measures.





It is generally agreed that Joe Biden's Administration will usher in a distinct shift in the United States' approach to diplomacy and world affairs. Biden has long supported multilateralism and has promised to restore key political, security and trade alliances when he takes office, while also bolstering the US's engagement with international treaties and organizations.





Biden delivered his speech before a National Mall that was virtually empty due to the ultra-tight security and a raging Covid-19 pandemic that he vowed to confront immediately. With the general public essentially barred from attending due to the pandemic, Biden's audience at the National Mall instead consisted of 200,000 flags planted to represent the absent crowds.After assuming his Office, President Biden, as promised, has issued many important executive orders, memorandums and directives- with the understanding that they be implemented without delay. These executive actions are aimed at undoing controversial policies put in place by Trump.





They notably include his first moves on containing the dire effects of the pandemic, measures for combating climate change, advancing racial equity and support for other underserved communities. Interestingly, they include a mask mandate on federal property and for federal employees, an order to establish a new White House office for coordinating the response to the on-going coronavirus pandemic and halting the process of withdrawing from the World Health Organization.





Biden has also signed a document to begin the process of re-entering the Paris climate accord and issued a sweeping order for tackling climate change, including revoking the presidential permit granted to the contentious Keystone XL oil pipeline.This raft of orders also addresses immigration. Biden has revoked Trump's emergency declaration that helped fund the construction of a border wall and ended a travel ban on some majority-Muslim countries. Further actions also include revoking the ban on military service by transgender Americans, and reversing a policy that blocks US funding for programs overseas linked to abortion.





On the economic front, Biden has asked the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to extend a moratorium on evictions until the end of March, and the Department of Education to suspend student loan payments until the end of September.Such measures will certainly increase his popularity and acceptance within the United States. Drawing on almost five decades of political experience, Biden has also indicated that he is not afraid to talk-straight when needed.





It may be recalled that Joe Biden with his long political experience is a tactical politician who served as the ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee from 1997 to 2009. Analysts are consequently suggesting that the Biden Administration might take a harder line on human rights abusers, signaling a likely break from Trump. Political geo-strategists are also closely analyzing Biden's potential relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping- following increased tensions between the two countries during the past four years. Biden spent considerable friendly time with Xi in his earlier role as US Vice President.





However, this time, the Biden Administration may exert different pressure with regard to China's alleged failure to measure up to human rights standards in Hong Kong and elsewhere within China. One has to wait and see what happens later. It has also been reported that the new US Administration will uphold its commitment to ensure that self-ruled Taiwan, which China sees as a wayward province, has the ability to defend itself.





The new US Administration will also have to resolve several other problems that have surfaced in different regions of the world- in Europe and the Middle East- including Palestine. There is also the issue pertaining to North Korea. One needs to also draw attention to the thorn that has originated from Myanmar and resulted in Bangladesh having to look after more than 1.3 million Rohingya refugees who have fled the Rakhine State in Myanmar.







There is presently a tripartite process aimed at furthering their possible repatriation. Nevertheless, one believes that after the recent change of the governance structure in Myanmar and the issue of emergency measures by their armed forces, very little may happen without the direct intervention of the USA, the EU, the UN and some other countries like Russia and Japan. Bangladesh will also wait and hope that the Biden Administration will resolve the ongoing absence of a GSP facility for Bangladeshi products entering the USA.





If need be, a Free Trade Agreement could be the right answer.Right now, one can only wish Biden and Kamala Harris full success in their many ongoing efforts.Muhammad Zamir, a former Ambassador, is an analyst specialized in foreign affairs, right to information and good governance. He is a regular columnist of The Asian Age.









